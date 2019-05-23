«

»

Memorial Day Ceremony set for Monday

Wreaths were placed at the war memorials in Manchester back in 2015… Photo by Rob Clutter

Join Manchester’s Coffee County Veterans Association for its annual Memorial Day remembrance on Monday. The event begins at 11 a.m. on the Manchester Square.
The public is encouraged to attend and bring your school-age children! They need to see, first-hand, that the freedoms we all enjoy are not free, but were fought for with the blood of patriots and the tears of their loved ones.
Kimberly King is the Commander of the VFW Post 10904 and the Chairman of the Coffee County Veterans Association she sends this special invitation to the community to attend…
Come early for a good seat and help our community honor and remember those who have given their all, in defense of our nation.