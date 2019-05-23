Memorial Day Ceremony set for Monday
The public is encouraged to attend and bring your school-age children! They need to see, first-hand, that the freedoms we all enjoy are not free, but were fought for with the blood of patriots and the tears of their loved ones.
Kimberly King is the Commander of the VFW Post 10904 and the Chairman of the Coffee County Veterans Association she sends this special invitation to the community to attend…
Come early for a good seat and help our community honor and remember those who have given their all, in defense of our nation.