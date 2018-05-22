Your Coffee County Veterans Association is pleased to again host the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on the Courthouse Square in Manchester, on Memorial Day, May 28th beginning at 11 AM. The public is encouraged to attend – and bring your school-age children! They need to see, first hand, that the freedoms we all enjoy are not free… but were fought for with the blood of patriots and the tears of their loved ones.
Come early for a good seat and help our community honor and remember those who have given their all, in defense of our nation. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the Coffee County Veterans Building at 130 Shelton Road in Manchester.
Memorial Day Ceremony on the Square in Manchester
