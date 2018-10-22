After no one won Friday’s giant Mega Millions lottery, the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has climbed to an estimated $1.6 billion and climbing, marking an all-time record for lottery drawings in the US. The cash option is $904 million.
Only one other jackpot in U.S. history has surpassed the $1 billion mark. That jackpot was via the Powerball lottery on Jan. 13, 2016, and that drawing was worth $1.586 billion. In that instance, three winners split the massive jackpot.
Mega Millons Breaks Record
