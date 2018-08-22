The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen invite the public to a reception and swearing-in ceremony to meet newly elected City and County officials. The Reception is Monday, August 27 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at City Hall in the Board Chambers. Light refreshments will be served, and the swearing-in ceremony begins at 5:30.
The newly elected Tullahoma officials include: Tullahoma Alderman Dr. Jimmy Blanks and Alderman Ray Knowis; Tullahoma School Board Members Dr. Steve Lynn and Amy Johnson.
Recently elected Coffee County officials: County Mayor Gary Cordell; County Commissioners Barbara Buckner, Rosemary Crabtree, Jackie Duncan, Dwight Miller, Lynn Sebourn, Tildon Stubblefield, Tim Stubblefield and Mike Ray. Other Coffee County recently elected officials are: County Trustee John Marchesoni; County Clerk, Teresa McFadden; Register of Deeds, Donna Toney; Circuit Court Clerk, Heather Duncan; Sheriff Chad Partin; Road Superintendent, Benton Bartlett; County School Board Members, Pat Barton and Sandy Klonaris; Constables Brian Coate, James Sanders and Carl Wilson.
Meet the Winners
