Medical Cannabis Act Moves Forward
It passed Tuesday with a vote of 4-3 in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.
SB1710 or the “Medical Cannabis Act” would allow people with specific medical conditions to have access to cannabis oil. It would not allow recreational use of marijuana.
People with cancer, Parkinson’s disease and PTSD, among other conditions, would be able to obtain the cannabis oil. Sen. Steve Dickerson sponsored the bill.
He estimated 65,000 Tennesseans would benefit from the bill. He said the bill has been revised and improved through the years, and he felt this version has the best chance of passing.
The bill will go before a full committee next.