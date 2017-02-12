McMinnville Police Searching for Three Males that Allegedly Robbed a Store

McMinnville Police are looking for three men who robbed the C and A Market and assaulted two of the clerks.
Police say the three Hispanic men entered the store Thursday afternoon. One of the female clerks was held at gunpoint, while two other female clerks were struck on the head.
The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The two clerks who were assaulted were taken to River Park Hospital, where they were treated and released.
Anyone with any information that might be helpful in apprehending the three people is asked to call McMinnville Police at (931) 473-3808.
