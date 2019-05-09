McMinnville police are investigating break-ins at three businesses and at the civic center.
Police reports indicate someone broke into Taco Bell sometime early Tuesday morning. Entry is believed to have been gained by breaking a drive-thru window. An unknown amount of cash was taken in the break-in.
A break-in was reported at the Coffee Cat in the Northgate Shopping Center. Reports indicate the owner of the business came in Tuesday morning and discovered the place had been burglarized. An unknown amount of money was taken.
Police were also called to the McMinnville Civic Center, where someone had entered and had made off with some tools and batteries belonging to the construction company that is working on the renovation.
McMinnville Police are also investigating a break-in at the Sherwin-Williams store on Smithville Highway. Police reports indicate someone had used a piece of asphalt to break the glass in a side door to gain entry. Police say cabinet and desk drawers had been opened, several items had been stolen, including sprayers, a vacuum, a dolly and a cart. Several other items had been moved around.
Police were alerted to the break-in early Wednesday morning.
McMinnville Police Investigating Business Break-Ins
