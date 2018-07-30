A McMinnville man who was charged in a stabbing incident two years ago was found guilty of a lesser offense last week in DeKalb County Criminal Court. 32-year-old Eric Dewayne Frazier was accused of stabbing Jonathan Judkins during an altercation at Judkins’ home in DeKalb County in October 2016. Judkins was airlifted to Erlanger in Chattanooga and has since recovered from his injuries.
Frazier was indicted for aggravated assault. A jury found the man guilty of a lesser charge of reckless endangerment.
Frazier reportedly claimed he was acting in self-defense. A sentencing hearing is set for October 5th. The range of punishment is from one to six years.
McMinnville Man Charged with Stabbing another Man found Guilty of Reckless Endangerment
