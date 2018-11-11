McMinnville Man Charged with Arson
On March 22nd, TBI Special Agents joined investigators from Warren County and Fire Investigation Services in responding to a structure fire at 736 Depot Road in Rock Island. The structure was an outbuilding that was being utilized as a dwelling at that time. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that identified Billy Nelson as the individual responsible for setting the fire.
On November 2nd, the Warren County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 60 year-old Billy Ray Nelson with one count of Arson. Nelson was arrested on November 7th and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $7,500 bond.