On Friday (April 20, 2018) Manchester Police Officer Daryn Gadeken received information from another officer about a person attempting to sell drugs at the Scottish Inn on Hillsboro Highway in Manchester. Once the officer arrived, he talked to an employee of the motel and that person pointed to a vehicle and told the officer that was the subject. According to warrants, the male subject saw the officer and backed his vehicle into a parking space. As officers approached the man tossed something into the front seat of his vehicle and ran from the scene. Gadeken and other officers gave chase. While the foot chase was going on, the man was allegedly dropping things as he ran. When officers caught up to the man, he then turned toward the officers in an allegedly threatening manor, and officers brought the man into custody.
Once back at the subject’s vehicle, items allegedly in plain sight of officers included a 357-magnum hand gun, box of shells, 3 sets of digital scales with white residue on them, and a sock with approximately 22 grams of white power in small bags plus $1,027 in cash.
Jason Lee Biles, age 36, of McMinnville was charged with evading arrest, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, driving on revoked suspended/ license, resisting arrest and manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance. There was an active warrant out of Warren County. Bond was set at $17,000, and he will appear in Coffee County court on May 22, 2018.
McMinnville Man Arrested in Manchester on Weapon and Drug Charges
