McFall makes it Official

File photo: Dr LaDonna McFall Director of Coffee County Schools
Last month WMSR News reported that Coffee County Director of Schools Dr. LaDonna McFall was seeking other employment opportunities. Last week we reported that McFall was a finalist to become Roane County’s director of schools.
During the school board work session on Monday, April 1 the agenda stated that the board would begin contract extension negotiations with Dr McFall. She told the board on Monday afternoon that she would no longer seek an extension. Dr McFall’s contract runs through 2020.