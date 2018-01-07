The latest community initiative proposed by Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee and endorsed by the aldermen is the Tullahoma Sports Council. Mayor Curlee has asked long-time resident, small business owner and local sports booster Jim Bratcher to chair this effort. Bratcher has called a meeting of all interested persons for Tuesday, January 9 at 5:30 at D.W. Wilson Community Center.
Jim Bratcher has been a participant, patron and promoter of Tullahoma sports for many years. Alderman Jerry Mathis will serve as the alderman liaison to the council.
Bratcher will propose a slate of nine Tullahoma citizens to serve as inaugural Tullahoma Sports Council members. It is anticipated the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will formally nominate and select the council members at their January 22nd board meeting. Those selected will serve staggered 2, 3, or 4 year terms.
All interested persons wishing to propose ideas or learn more about serving on the council are invited and encouraged to attend the January 9 meeting.
Contact the Tullahoma Sports Council at Tullahomasportscouncil@gmail.com.
Mayor Proposes Tullahoma Sports Council
