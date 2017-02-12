In a move that surprised many involved in local sports, on Friday, Tullahoma City Schools Director Dan Lawson announced that Tullahoma High School Head Football Coach John Olive has been named athletic director for the 2017-18 school year, replacing longtime AD Jerry Mathis.
Lawson and Mathis both said they met with THS Principal Kathy Rose on Jan. 27 to discuss the future of the AD position. During that meeting, they discussed candidates to take over Mathis’ position in the future.
Mathis has served as athletic director at the high school for 18 years, taking over after retiring from coaching in 1999. Mathis stepped into the AD position after spending 29 years at helm of the Wildcats’ baseball program, winning two state titles, the first coming in 1974 and adding one more in 1990.
Mathis said he had hoped to stay at the school as AD for 2 more years. (Tullahoma News)
Mathis Out as Athletic Director at Tullahoma High School
In a move that surprised many involved in local sports, on Friday, Tullahoma City Schools Director Dan Lawson announced that Tullahoma High School Head Football Coach John Olive has been named athletic director for the 2017-18 school year, replacing longtime AD Jerry Mathis.