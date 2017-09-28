Matheny’s Pro Sports Bill Moving Forward
Matheny, a Tullahoma republican said he has ordered legislation to be drafted and introduced to stop any and all future economic incentives to professional and amateur privately-owned sports teams in Tennessee.
His legislation will seek to stop any economic incentives after the effective date, which will be immediately upon passage.
State Senator Janice Bowling from Tullahoma is the Senate Sponsor.
Over the weekend, State Senator Paul Bailey of Sparta posted on both Twitter and Facebook his disappointment in opposition to players not taking the field and standing for our National Anthem prior to kickoff.
For the remainder of the season, Senator Bailey said, he will leave his five 50-yard line seats vacant and donate an amount equal to the tickets value, split between two worthy organizations. The two organizations are C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors), an organization which provides assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers, and the Upper Cumberland Honor Guard, which provides a proper military burial for veterans.
Senator Bailey said his actions are not done in his role as an elected official, but as a Titan fan and season ticket holder.