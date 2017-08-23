Matheny Speaks Out Against NFL Players Protesting during National Anthem
Haslam is the brother of Jimmy Haslam, who, along with his wife Dee Haslam are the majority owners of the Cleveland Browns. Prior to Monday night’s game in Cleveland, a dozen Browns players kneeled during the playing of the national anthem.
In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, Rep. Matheny who is running for Congress in the 6th District, said the players disrespected the flag and anthem and set poor examples for our youth to follow. He also called on citizens to speak out against the protests.