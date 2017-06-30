Matheny makes it Official he is Running for Congress

Judd Matheny, an eight term Tennessee State Representative, formally announced on WMSR/Thunder Radio on Friday morning that he is a candidate in the Republican primary for Congress in Tennessee’s Sixth Congressional District.
Matheny is a Veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard, and a Veteran of local and state law enforcement. He has been one of Tennessee’s most consistently conservative legislators and activists.
Judd has been on the front lines fighting the prescription drug abuse and methamphetamine epidemics in Tennessee.
He has a perfect record protecting the unborn and our Second Amendment.
Judd opposes illegal immigration and was just recently responsible for leading the successful fight to stop Nashville City Council’s attempt to become a sanctuary city.
During the forced attempt to implement Common Core by establishment Republicans, Matheny orchestrated a maneuver to stop the initiative with only a handful of fellow House conservatives.
Judd has been a leader in bringing awareness to the needs of our burgeoning senior population and fought relentlessly to provide better housing, transportation and healthcare for the rapidly growing demographic.
As a strong advocate in federalism and the sovereign authority of states as defined in our Constitution, Matheny has constantly worked to improve dialogue, cooperation and the restoration of the balance of powers between not only the federal and state governments but also their respective, individual branches.
As the next Congressman from Tennessee, Matheny will be the only federally elected official to have a full time staff member in Nashville to liaise on a day-to-day basis with the Tennessee General Assembly, during legislative sessions. This arrangement will help ensure Tennessee and Washington, D.C. are in constant communication and that there is cooperation between the two governing bodies. Judd Matheny has been delivering the messages and implementing the declared policies of President Trump for over 15 years:
1. Lower taxes
2. Fewer regulations
3. Reined in government spending
4. Private sector economic growth
5. Enforcement of the rule of law
6. Authority to the individual states
7. Individual responsibility and economic freedom
8. Providing strong security to protect Americans.
Matheny also believes, along with the voters in the 6th Congressional District, that our Federal Government must not be allowed to dictate Tennessee’s definition of marriage, our bathroom policies or the makings of a school lunch. Citizens of Tennessee must not be forced to follow distorted ideas of social justice from organizations that actively vow to destroy our conservative way of life by forcing these and similar policies into our daily lives, businesses and institutions. In addition, Judd does not believe we should be forced to accept refugees from America’s enemies who don’t and will not respect our values or way of life. Judd Matheny is married to his wife, Christy, of 18 years. They have two children in high school and all three have been full supporters of his years in politics.
