Martin Methodist College signs Articulation Agreement with Motlow College

Motlow State Community College president Dr. Anthony Kinkel (sitting, center left), Martin Methodist interim president Dr. Robby Shelton (sitting, center right) and other representatives from the colleges unveiled a $10,000 scholarship for matriculating Motlow State graduates, during an articulation agreement signing on April 25.

Martin Methodist College signed an articulation agreement with Motlow State Community College last week at Motlow State’s campus in Tullahoma. At the event, both schools’ presidents announced an additional $10,000 Victoria Martin Scholarship for Motlow State students continuing their educations at Martin Methodist.
The articulation agreement strengthens ties between both colleges, allowing Motlow State graduates to use their credits toward a bachelor’s degree at Martin Methodist. MSCC graduates will be eligible for a $10,000 scholarship to use toward tuition and other fees at Martin Methodist, making a bachelor’s degree close to home more accessible and affordable.
The announcement comes as Martin Methodist responds to Haslam’s proposal to expand Tennessee Promise scholarships to all Tennessee adults. Under the program, Tennessee high school graduates can attend community college free.
Haslam has been increasing higher-education access as part of his Drive to 55, which calls for 55 percent of Tennesseans to obtain a college degree or certificate by 2025.