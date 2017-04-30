Martin Methodist College signs Articulation Agreement with Motlow College
The articulation agreement strengthens ties between both colleges, allowing Motlow State graduates to use their credits toward a bachelor’s degree at Martin Methodist. MSCC graduates will be eligible for a $10,000 scholarship to use toward tuition and other fees at Martin Methodist, making a bachelor’s degree close to home more accessible and affordable.
The announcement comes as Martin Methodist responds to Haslam’s proposal to expand Tennessee Promise scholarships to all Tennessee adults. Under the program, Tennessee high school graduates can attend community college free.
Haslam has been increasing higher-education access as part of his Drive to 55, which calls for 55 percent of Tennesseans to obtain a college degree or certificate by 2025.