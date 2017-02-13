Marion County woman Arrested for Embezzlement
At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, in April 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating an allegation that a former employee of Sequatchie Concrete Services had embezzled money from the company. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that from 2012 through 2015, Debra Hughes had stolen more than $200,000 from her employer.
On February 6th, the Marion County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hughes age 51, with one count of Theft over $60,000. Hughes was arrested Saturday and booked into the Marion County Jail on a $20,000 bond.