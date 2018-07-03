«

»

Marion County Police Pursuit Ends in Manchester

Asben Keyonta Chapman… Photos provided by the CCSD.

On Monday, (July 2nd, 2018) law enforcement officers responded to a pursuit that was headed into Coffee County from Marion County. Asben Keyonta Chapman age 18 of Nashville, TN was apparently the driver of the car that was traveling at a high rate of speed. Chapman refused to stop and was driving erratically. The man turned off Interstate 24 in Manchester at Exit 111 driving toward McMinnville crossing over the median then returning to I-24, exiting this time at Exit 114 where the man was spotted at Taco Bell in Manchester leaving one of his passengers, John Wesley Wade age 18 of Nashville at the restaurant. Chapman then drove onto Expressway Drive where officers again tried to stop the man and he returned to Interstate 24 westbound crossing the median where Chapman and passenger Christian Polk age 18 of Madison, TN abandoned the vehicle fleeing on foot.

John Wesley Wade


According to warrants, the two men then allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle on Expressway Drive. The victim was able to get away before crashing her vehicle with her child inside. After a foot-chase, Polk and Chapman were apprehended.
It was then discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Nashville. Also found in the car was a small amount of marijuana.

Christian Polk

Tennessee Highway Patrolman Shawn Boyd charged Chapman with 2 counts of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, theft of property, criminal attempt and schedule VI drug violation. He was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $78,000. Christian Polk was charged with evading arrest, criminal attempt, 2 counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, illegal weapon, and schedule VI drug violation. His bond was set at $98,000. John Wesley Wade was charged with evading arrest and schedule VI drug violation. His bond was set at $2,000. All three are set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on July 24, 2018.
Coffee County deputies and Manchester officers assisted in the apprehension of the three men.
No injuries were reported.