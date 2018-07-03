Marion County Police Pursuit Ends in Manchester
According to warrants, the two men then allegedly attempted to carjack a vehicle on Expressway Drive. The victim was able to get away before crashing her vehicle with her child inside. After a foot-chase, Polk and Chapman were apprehended.
It was then discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Nashville. Also found in the car was a small amount of marijuana.
Tennessee Highway Patrolman Shawn Boyd charged Chapman with 2 counts of evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, theft of property, criminal attempt and schedule VI drug violation. He was booked in at the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $78,000. Christian Polk was charged with evading arrest, criminal attempt, 2 counts of aggravated assault, theft of property, illegal weapon, and schedule VI drug violation. His bond was set at $98,000. John Wesley Wade was charged with evading arrest and schedule VI drug violation. His bond was set at $2,000. All three are set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court on July 24, 2018.
Coffee County deputies and Manchester officers assisted in the apprehension of the three men.
No injuries were reported.