Marines Training in Moore County

Over the next few weeks, the United States Marine Corps Special Operations Unit will be conducting training exercises in the 5 points Road area at the old Motlow College dorms. Please know this training will be conducted as discreetly as possible but passing vehicles may see individuals in Military gear in the immediate area. Please do not be alarmed, but if you have a concern about something, please call the Moore County Sheriff’s Department 931-759-7323, and advise their dispatch center and deputies will respond.