Marijuana Grow House Found in Coffee County
As Deputy McKelvey was walking next to a dark green metal building located behind the main residence, he smelled something that was similar to the smell of marijuana. Deputy McKelvey called Sergeant Stephen Sharketti to the scene and he confirmed the same. Deputy McKelvey retrieved his K-9, Yoshi from his patrol vehicle. The K-9 indicated a positive alert. The nearby home was determined to be unoccupied.
Investigator Brandon Reed arrived, and he said he also smelled marijuana.
A search warrant was issued and executed. Investigator James Sherrill cut the lock on the building and sheriff personnel entered. Inside the building they located three grow rooms, one with 33 marijuana plants, grow lights, 20″ circulation fans, water lines, sifting screens, electronic scales, fertilizers, PH chemicals, black plastic plant containers, intricate electric panels, transformers, and a humidity trough. The rooms were lined with foam insulation, sealed joints and air intake ducts.
In plain view inside the building was a Chevy Camaro and Sergeant Sharketti located a one-gallon sprayer and an oil extract and a natural organic pest control product consistent with marijuana grow operations. The vehicle was also seized.
The marijuana plants were secured and transported to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and submitted to evidence. Other items associated with the marijuana grow were inventoried, transported and secured.
Sheriff Steve Graves said he was really proud of McKelvey’s response. Sharketti added, “If you smell it, investigate it.”
The street value of the marijuana is valued at over $100,000.