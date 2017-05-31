Marchesoni named “Trustee of the Year” for Middle Tennessee
Marchesoni was chosen among 43 trustees in Middle Tennessee.
Trustee John Newman of Madison County was honored for the West Tennessee region and Trustee Scott Graves of Blount County was honored for the East Tennessee region.
They were awarded the honor during the Tennessee County Trustees’ Association Spring Conference May 9-12 in Murfreesboro.
Coffee County voters elected Marchesoni to be the Trustee in August 2014.
The trustee’s primary responsibilities are to collect property taxes, account for and disburse county funds and investing temporarily idle county funds.
Representatives from the state of Tennessee County Technical Advisory Service, the Tennessee State Comptroller’s Office, and the Tennessee Department of Revenue provided training and information at the conference.