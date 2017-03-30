March “Hometown Hero”
Our hero this month is Manchester Officer Dustan Foster.
Officer Foster began his career at Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in 1998. He worked there for 8 years until 2006. He served with numerous ranks and ultimately became a Captain with Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Officer Foster became employed with Manchester Police Department in 2007. He is a very dedicated officer. He has a tremendous work ethic.
Officer Foster continues to work part-time as an officer for Sewanee, University of The South.
Officer Foster has been in Law Enforcement for 18 years. He has completed numerous specialized training classes including tactical training, Leadership Training, narcotics training and Meth Lab training.
We are continuing to ask for the public’s help for more hometown heroes. Go to our Facebook page or the Al White Ford Lincoln Mercury Facebook page to nominate a law enforcement official. Tell us why you think someone that serves Coffee County in law enforcement deserves to be chosen as a “Hometown Hero”. The man or woman that is selected each month will be recognized on WMSRradio.com and receive a nice surprise from Al White Motors.
Thank you to all that serve and protect us, our Hometown Heroes.