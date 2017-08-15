The City of Manchester’s Tourism and Community Development Commission will be holding a work session to review Photography and Video RPF (request for proposal) submissions on Thursday evening (August 17, 2017) at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the City Hall Conference room.
The next regular meeting of the Manchester Tourism and Community Development Commission will be Monday (August 28, 2017) at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.
Manchester’s Tourism and Community Development Commission will hold a Work Session on Thursday
