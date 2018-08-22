Manchester’s own Becky Buller up for 10 IBMA Awards
Manchester’s own Becky Buller Band has been honored with a combined 10 nominations for the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Association. They are: Fiddle Player, Female Vocalist, Songwriter, Banjo Player, Mentor, Song “Calamity Jane”, Recorded Event, “Calamity Jane”, “The Rebel and The Rose”, and “Swept Away” (for Becky’s work with Missy Raines) and Gospel Performance “Speakin’ To That Mountain.” Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2018 nominees! The IBMA award show will take place on Thurs., Sept. 27 at 7:30 pm EDT at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC.