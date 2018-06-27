Manchester Veterans Monthly Breakfast to Benefit Local Wreaths Across America Committee
Wreaths Across America will be placing wreaths on military graves again in Coffee County on Dec. 15th this year. All funds raised locally go directly to fund wreaths to go on military graves in Coffee County. Wreaths Across America is a 501c3 non-profit that placed wreaths on military graves at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 4,000 other cemeteries nation-wide last year.
The VFW is located at 130 Shelton Rd in Manchester.
Donations can also be made locally at Clower Automotive at 1406 McArthur St. in Manchester. $15 sponsors one wreath, $45 sponsors three wreaths and $150 sponsors ten wreaths. Checks should be made out to “Wreaths Across America”