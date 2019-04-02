The Manchester/Tullahoma area ranks 4th in the state and 51st in the nation in micropolitan areas when it comes to economic strength. Micropolitan means that the area must have an urbanized area of at least 10,000 population but less than 50,000 population. The statistics were announced by POLICOM an independent economics research firm that ranks metropolitan and micropolitan locations annually. Sevierville ranked number 1 in Micro areas in the state.
The Nashville/Franklin/Murfreesboro area is ranked number 1 in the nation for metro locations. Metropolitan areas have 50,000 or more residents.
Manchester/Tullahoma 4th Best Micropolitan Area in the State
The Manchester/Tullahoma area ranks 4th in the state and 51st in the nation in micropolitan areas when it comes to economic strength. Micropolitan means that the area must have an urbanized area of at least 10,000 population but less than 50,000 population. The statistics were announced by POLICOM an independent economics research firm that ranks metropolitan and micropolitan locations annually. Sevierville ranked number 1 in Micro areas in the state.