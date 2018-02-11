Manchester School Board Meeting is Monday Night

Manchester Board of Education Regular Board Meeting at the Administrative Building on February 12, 2018 – 6:00 p.m. Work Session at 5 p.m.
1. MEETING CALLED TO ORDER 1.1 Recognition of Visitors 1.2 Invocation/Pledge of Allegiance
2. CONSENT ITEMS 2.1 Approval of Minutes of January 9, 2018 2.2 Additions/Deletions and Acceptance of Agenda 2.3 Declaration of Technology Printers Surplus
3. AWARDS AND HONORS 3.1 Announcement of Elementary Basketball Champs
College Street Boys – Record: 10-0 Champions five (5) years in a row
3.2 Teachers of the Year
Building Level: Name: Heather Reid grades PK-4 CSE, Greg Ray 5-8 CSE, Misty Crosslin PK-4 WES, Jordan Hice 5-8 WES, Teri Leonard 5-8 WMS
District Level: Misty Crosslin grades Pk-4 and Greg Ray 5-8
4. COMMUNICATION TO THE BOARD 4.1 MEA 4.2 Beta Club Sponsor 4.3 Finance 4.4 Director of Maintenance/Facilities 4.5 Administrators/Principals
5. BOARD/DIRECTOR DISCUSSION
5.1 Ratification of Executive Action – Engagement Letter with Bone McAllester Norton, PLLC.
5.2 Ratification of Executive Action – PESG Contract
5.3 Creation of a 5-hour PK Special Education Assistant Position
5.4 Approval of Overnight Trip for 5th Graders – Cedars of Lebanon
6. PERSONNEL ANNOUNCEMENTS
7. OLD BUSINESS Budget
8. FUTURE MEETINGS (S) Regular Meeting – March 12, 2018
Dates of Interest: February 22-24 – WMS School Play (“Once on this Island”) at 7:00pm
February 28–WMS Sports Banquet
9. ADJOURNMENT
