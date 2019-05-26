Manchester Rotary Club Receives District Grant, Supports School Safety Cadet Summer Camp
“We are thrilled to support the efforts of the inaugural School Safety Cadets Camp. This interactive opportunity provides many of our young leaders, who may not have been able to participate otherwise during the summer, the ability to experience and learn about law enforcement, social and leadership skills, citizenship and safety awareness,” said Taylor Rayfield, Manchester Rotary Club President-Elect.
The Rotary Foundation District Grant program funds small-scale, short-term activities that address needs in communities. These projects are centered around humanitarian efforts, youth programs, and vocational training.
“Our young leaders having the opportunity to experience and build relationships with our outstanding law enforcement in a positive manner is a great thing,” Rayfield added.
This year’s inaugural School Safety Cadet Summer Camp will begin on June 3rd with 53 Cadets comprised from each county elementary school are expected to participate.