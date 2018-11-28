Manchester Rotary Club Christmas Choir Concert Friday and Saturday

The 20th annual Manchester Rotary Club Christmas choir concert is this Friday and Saturday, November 30 and December 1st in the sanctuary of Trinity Baptist Church, located at 1513 McArthur Street in Manchester.
Dana M. Brooks, Minister of music at Manchester First United Methodist Church is the director of the production. Longtime director Evans Baird is retiring. Brooks tells us about this year’s production:
“It is my esteemed honor to direct the 40-voice choir this year and I’m privileged to be a part of this Manchester tradition!
The choir will be singing many of your traditional favorite songs as well as a few well selected more recent selections! We will also be featuring several very gifted soloists.”
And the best part? It’s all free!
The Manchester Rotary Club Christmas choir takes place this Friday and Saturday at 7 pm each night in the sanctuary of Trinity Baptist Church, 1513 McArthur Street in Manchester.
