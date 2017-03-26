Manchester Ranks as 10th Best for Retirees

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, recently released its third annual study on the Best Places to Retire. The study rates cities by their tax friendliness, recreational and social opportunities for seniors, and availability of medical care. According to the study, Manchester ranks as one of the top spots in Tennessee. For a detailed look at how Manchester compared to other top cities in Tennessee, check the table below:
|Rank
|City
|Tax
|Doctors’ Offices per 1,000 People
|Recreation Centers per 1,000 People
|Retirement Centers per 1,000 people
|% of Seniors
|Best Place to Retire Index
|1
|Winchester, TN
|20.9%
|3.2
|0.6
|0.5
|23.4%
|19.80
|2
|Crossville, TN
|21.3%
|5.5
|1.0
|0.3
|21.3%
|19.00
|3
|Fayetteville, TN
|21.1%
|2.8
|0.7
|0.4
|24.0%
|18.45
|4
|Loudon, TN
|20.7%
|1.8
|1.1
|0.5
|19.1%
|18.14
|5
|Pigeon Forge, TN
|21.3%
|0.3
|7.0
|0.0
|23.2%
|16.36
|6
|Kingston, TN
|21.1%
|2.0
|0.9
|0.2
|26.0%
|15.34
|7
|Sweetwater, TN
|20.9%
|1.7
|0.5
|0.3
|20.6%
|15.07
|8
|Kingsport, TN
|21.0%
|2.8
|0.4
|0.2
|21.7%
|14.90
|9
|La Follette, TN
|20.9%
|1.9
|1.4
|0.1
|21.6%
|14.48
|10
|Manchester, TN
|21.3%
|2.5
|0.4
|0.5
|15.7%
|14.47
Additional information on the study, including the methodology and interactive map, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator?year=2017#Tennessee