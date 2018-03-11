Manchester Police has received information regarding a local scam. The police department has been advised that citizens are receiving emails from an unknown person that appears to be associated with their church and are requesting their members to send money via a wire transfer. This is a scam.
If you have any questions or concerns you can contact the Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099.
Manchester Police Warn about Scam
Manchester Police has received information regarding a local scam. The police department has been advised that citizens are receiving emails from an unknown person that appears to be associated with their church and are requesting their members to send money via a wire transfer. This is a scam.