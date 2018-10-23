The Manchester Police Department is looking for a vehicle that may have been involved or in the area of a fatal crash that occurred around 5:30 am on Oct. 8th on Hwy 55 near Coffee County High School. The vehicle was allegedly pulling a utility trailer with no lights and was supposedly near the accident scene at the time of the 2-vehicle crash.
If you know anything that could help with this investigation, please contact Assistant Police Chief Adam Floied, Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099.
Manchester Police Looking for Vehicle that might have been near Fatal Crash
