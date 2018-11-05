Manchester Police Investigator Completes TBI School
Pictured with Investigator Tomberlin is Chief Mark Yother and Investigator Bryan Eldridge.
Congratulations to Manchester Police Investigator Brandon Tomberlin, who graduated from the TBI State Academy on November 1. This is a professional and prestigious training ground for Tennessee law enforcement officers to expand their education and training in the criminal justice field. The Manchester Police Department is grateful for the chance to have an officer attend this excellent training.
Investigator Tomberlin represented Manchester very well as he was named class president.