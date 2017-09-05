The Manchester Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on August 28, 2017 at US Bank on Hillsboro Blvd. If you have any information regarding this case or if you can help identify the suspect pictured please contact the Manchester Police Department Crime Investigation Division and speak with Investigator Jonathan Anthony at 931-728-2099.
The Manchester Police Department thanks the public for any help provided to them. See more photos below.
Manchester Police Investigating Robbery at Local Bank
