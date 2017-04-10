Manchester Police Crime Investigation Division is looking into multiple thefts from construction job sites in the Skinner Flat Rd. area. Numerous tools were stolen from the sites, including; 5500 watt Generac Generator, Tarkett vinyl flooring, vanity light fixtures, wall plugs, switches, ceiling fans and numerous small items and tools.
There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the property and identification of the suspect(s). Please contact Manchester Police Investigator Jonathan Anthony at 931-728-2099.
Manchester Police Investigating Multiple Thefts
Manchester Police Crime Investigation Division is looking into multiple thefts from construction job sites in the Skinner Flat Rd. area. Numerous tools were stolen from the sites, including; 5500 watt Generac Generator, Tarkett vinyl flooring, vanity light fixtures, wall plugs, switches, ceiling fans and numerous small items and tools.