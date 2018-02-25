A deceased woman’s body was found in a ditch late Sunday morning on Interstate Drive in Manchester.
The cause of death has not been determined at this time.
Manchester Police Assistant Chief Adam Floied says the woman has been identified, but her name has not been released. The female’s body was taken to the state medical examiner in Nashville for an autopsy.
The Manchester Police Department is investigating the death.
WMSR News will update this story as soon as we receive information from police.
Manchester Police Investigating Deceased Woman’s Body Found in Ditch
A deceased woman’s body was found in a ditch late Sunday morning on Interstate Drive in Manchester.