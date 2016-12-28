The Manchester Police Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to enhance drunk-driving enforcement now through January 1. The statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of a national mobilization to prevent drunk driving.
The Manchester Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during this period and will be conducting several saturation patrol events concentrating on impaired driving enforcement.
Increased state and local messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols, aim to drastically reduce alcohol-impaired driving.
This time last year, there were 223 lives lost to impaired-driving crashes across the state, so it is vital to combat drunk driving.
A single DUI conviction can cost an individual $5,000 or more, in addition to jail time. An offender could also be required to attend drug and alcohol treatment or to install an ignition interlock device inside his/her vehicle. Any penalty imposed by law pales in comparison to the injury or death of a loved one.
The THSO provides grant funding to support Manchester Police Department efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday enforcement campaign.
Manchester Police Increasing Traffic Enforcement
