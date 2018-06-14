On Tuesday morning (June 12th 2018) around 6am Manchester officers responded to a location on Oakdale Street in reference to a vehicle theft. The victim told officers that his truck had been taken. Officers were given a tip that the vehicle had been spotted on the Woodbury Highway and they responded to the area and located the truck at a residence. After knocking on the door, a person answered and told police he and another person had been involved in the theft. The truck was returned to the owner with no damage.
Christopher Dwayne Cassady, age 18, of Manchester was located at the Greenleaf Inn. The other subject allegedly involved was a minor.
Cassady was charged by Manchester Police Investigator Trey Adcock with theft of property and contributing to the dependency of a minor. His bond was set at $13,000 and he set to appear in court on July 3, 2018.
Manchester Police File Charges after Stolen Truck is Recovered
