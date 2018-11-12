Manchester Police Department Recognizes Two of its Own

Manchester Police Department announces a milestone for one of their employees. Captain Chris Patterson graduated from the Southeastern Leadership Academy. Chief Mark Yother and Captain Patterson’s family were in attendance for the ceremony.
Interactive instruction from top law enforcement personnel is part of the new, five-week Southeastern Leadership Academy, formerly the Southeastern Command and Leadership Academy. Each week focused around themed lessons: Foundations of Leadership/Leading Others, Leadership Skills, Building External Relationships, Employee/Internal Matters and Critical Issues. The academy, which is targeted toward middle management, challenged participants to develop their leadership styles in order to become more effective and progressive leaders.
Matheny has successfully completed the ten (10) week Staff and Command program held in Nashville, TN. This program has graduated over 20,000 students both nationally and internationally. Chief Inv. Matheny was a student in SPSC Class which accommodated a total of thirty-three students for the ten-week period.
The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of thirty-three core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.