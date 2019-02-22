Manchester Police Assist with Baby Delivery

Most of the talk around Coffee County all week has been about all the rain we’ve been having. Sometimes rainy days can be busy for law enforcement working accidents, but on Friday morning that changed in a big way for Manchester police officers.
Manchester Police Department Investigators Trey Adcock and Brandon Tomberlin, Chief Investigator Jackie Matheny along with patrolmen Jamie Newman, Jason Fowler & Antonio Frost assisted in the delivery of a beautiful baby girl. The delivery began in the Hardee’s Restaurant parking lot.
The two happy parents and their healthy baby are said to be doing great! Congratulations!