Manchester Police is continuing to investigate the burglary of three businesses in the early morning hours of Thursday Jan. 17, 2018.
According to Investigator Jackie Matheny, thieves broke into Great Clips and Posh Nails located on Relco Drive near Walmart and Pappy’s Restaurant located on Skinner Flat Road.
Due to a collection of evidence and surveillance video, three people (2 males and 1 female) have been identified as suspects in the burglaries.
The thieves reportedly took an undisclosed amount of money from two of the businesses. Also, there was damage to each of the businesses.
If anyone has information that could assist in the investigation, call Manchester Police at 931-728-2099. See the vehicle they are traveling in below.
Manchester Police Asking for the Public’s Help
Manchester Police is continuing to investigate the burglary of three businesses in the early morning hours of Thursday Jan. 17, 2018.