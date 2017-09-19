Manchester Police department personnel are attempting to identify a person of interest in reference to a theft investigation at Cracker Barrel restaurant (See pictures). The female subject is believed to be traveling in a silver Kia Optima.
If you can help them identify this subject, please contact Manchester Police Investigator Trey Adcock at 931-728-2099.
The Manchester Police department reminds the public that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Manchester Police Asking for the Public’s Help
