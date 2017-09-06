Manchester Police Asking for the Public’s Help

The Manchester Police Department is attempting to identify the subjects pictured in reference to an investigation. These subjects are believed to be traveling in a maroon SUV. If you can help identify these individuals, please contact Investigator Brandon Tomberlin at 931-728-2099.
Manchester Police is also attempting to identify the subject pictured below in reference to a theft from a vehicle at Wal-Mart on August 16, 2017. If you can identify this individual, please contact Investigator Trey Adcock at 931-728-2099.