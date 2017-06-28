Manchester Police asking for the Public’s Help

Subject photo
The Manchester Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred around 7:30 PM on the night June 23, 2017. An unknown male subject with male juvenile entered Walmart on the Hillsboro Hwy and proceeded to the electronics area. The subject removed security wire and placed a barcode of another item on it.
Photo of the vehicle the subject was traveling in.
The subject’s vehicle is a red Ford Mustang with black racing stripes.
If you can identify the subject or vehicle, please contact Officer Trey Adcock at 931-728-2099.
Manchester Police reminds everyone that pictured persons are innocent until proven guilty.