Manchester Police Asking for the Public’s Help

Manchester Police are asking for your help identifying a female subject. She is wanted for questioning in regards to a theft of a laptop from KK’s Pawnshop in Manchester. If you can identify the female, please contact Manchester Police Investigator Bryan Eldridge at 931-728-2099.
Please help identify if at all possible so that Manchester Police can close this case.
** Subject(s) pictured are innocent until proven guilty **
