Manchester PD Officer Nominated for VFW’s National Law Enforcement Public Servant Award

Daniel Ray was born and raised in Coffee County. He attended Coffee County schools. He served in the United States Army for eight years from 1998 to 2006. Upon completing his military service, he served the community as a deputy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department from 2006 to 2014. In 2014, he transitioned to the City of Manchester Police Department where he continues to serve the community.
Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother had the following to say:
“Officer Ray has a very positive attitude and strives to make Manchester a safer community. He is dedicated to the Manchester Police Department and the citizens of this community. He constantly volunteers his own time to teach classes in the community ranging from self-defense to civilian response to active shooter. He is also very dedicated in training police officers. Officer Ray has served as an adjunct instructor at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy for many years.
Officer Ray has numerous achievements in his law enforcement career. In 2016 Officer Ray was recognized by his peers and by the community with the Patriot of the Year Award presented by Post 10904 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on September 11. He was also awarded Manchester’s Hometown Hero Award for December 2016. Officer Ray has served his country and now is excelling in serving our great community. He holds himself to a high standard to serve our community and we are fortunate to have him as a member of our family at Manchester Police Department. Officer Ray is very deserving of the VFW’s National Law Enforcement Public Servant Award. “