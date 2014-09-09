On Tuesday (September 11, 2018) The American Legion Gold Star Post 78 in Manchester will host their annual Patriot Day ceremony. This year the event will be held at the Coffee County High School on September 11, at 7 pm in the evening. This is to honor the victims killed in the attacks in New York on 9-11-01.
The American Legion will also be honoring our own local first responders who day in and day out work to keep our cities and communities safe.
This change to evening is to be able to get more people to come out for this event. One of the leaders of the event, Paul Gish said he is hoping to fill the auditorium with people to help with this ceremony. Come on, come out and support our first responders.
Manchester Patriot Day Ceremony to be held at Coffee County High School
