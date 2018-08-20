«

Manchester Parks and Recreation to Receive Grant

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner on Monday announced a series of grants totaling more than $15 million to help fund parks and recreation projects in Tennessee communities.
“Easy access to parks, trails, walking paths and other recreational facilities can make a good community a great community,” said Haslam. “These grants provide the resources needed to help make Tennessee an even more desirable place to live, work and raise a family.”
TDEC will award approximately $13.5 million in Local Park and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grants to 51 communities as well as approximately $2.1 million in Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants to 15 parks, communities and organizations across the state.
The City of Manchester will receive a grant of $336,000 for one prefab concrete restroom building; LED lighting for the Championship Soccer Field; and renovation of the Fred Deadman Playground for ADA accessibility standards.