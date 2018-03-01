Manchester Parks and Recreation holding Public Hearing

Manchester Parks and Recreation will be having a Public Hearing on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 6pm. The meeting will take place at City Hall 200 West Fort St in Manchester. The Public Hearing concerns a local parks and recreation fund grant.
The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is applying for a grant to assist in the funding of lighting two soccer fields and a restroom facility in the Manchester Sports Park.
Funds from the grant will also be used to add a special needs playground addition to the Hunter Gattis Memorial Playground at Fred Deadman Park.
